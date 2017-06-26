By  on June 26, 2017
Street style at Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

Street style at Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

Kuba Dabrowski/WWD

The streets of Paris during men's fashion week have become as directional as some of the shows. Vertical stripes, bucket hats, fanny packs and the omnipresent Hawaiian shirt led the street style parade outside most of the show venues.

