Nautica is teaming with Urban Outfitters once again.The brand has partnered with the youth retailer to create its third capsule collection. The eight-piece assortment includes graphic T-shirts, striped shirts, logo pants, an allover printed hoodie, a V-neck sweater, a hat and a reversible jacket. The collection retails from $28 to $149.To promote the line, Nautica tapped model Trè Samuels and musical duo The Onyx Violins to front the campaign.The line launches today within Urban Outfitters stores and on its e-commerce site.