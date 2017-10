Tyler, the Creator, whose real name is Tyler Okonma, is expanding his relationship with Converse.The rapper, who worked with Vans before signing with Converse this year, has designed a new sneaker style, which is a play on the One Star silhouette, and is releasing a line of apparel. All of this product will sit under the Golf Le Fleur collection.The sneakers, which come in green, yellow and off-white, retail for $100. The apparel collection includes a sherpa bomber jacket, short and bucket hat along with a pullover hoodie and graphic T-shirt. The assortment retails from $35 to $150.The line will launch at Kasina, a streetwear concept shop in Seoul on Oct. 18. Fans can purchase his sneakers to gain access to Okonma’s performance, which will take place at MUV Hall that evening.Okonma also designs his own line, which is called Golf Wang.