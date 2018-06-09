“I’m not feeling that I need to fit into any bubble or need to be seen in any way. I just feel like I’m going to be exactly who I am and because of that, the experiences that I’m going to have are going to come my way because of that,” four-time-Tony nominee Condola Rashad tells WWD”s @leighen. Read more from Rashad’s interview on WWD.com. (📷: @vsteves) #wwdeye #condolarashad #tonyawards
@proenzaschouler's founders Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough will be discussing how to combine heritage and modernity in a panel today with WWD's editor-in-chief Miles Socha. The discussion will also include panelists Laurent Claquin of @kering_official and Alain Bernard of @vancleefarpels. Tune in on our Instagram for live coverage from the event at 3 pm. (📷: @zefashioninsider)
Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello loves a dramatic backdrop. He utilized the Eiffel Tower for his fall 2018 women’s show, but opted for New York for his first fully realized men's collection at the French fashion house. Tap the link in bio to read the review. #wwdfashion #wwdmens #saintlaurent #yslny
How does a 142 year old company continue to stay relevant? See our spotlight on @jockey in the latest Underwear Issue to learn about their latest success with influencer marketing. (📷: @hellofashionblog)
“We focused on the idea of ‘Who is Pierre Cardin?’ because we feel it’s one of those names that you know, that you’ve seen your whole life, but most people can’t picture the man,” said @pdavidebersole, who is in the early stages of producing a documentary with Todd Hughes on the couturier, titled “House of Cardin.” More details of the film, which outlines Cardin’s life story, have been revealed — read more on WWD.com. #wwdfashion (📷: @virginiekhateeb)
“It’s going to be a beautiful message, it’s going to be a big thing…I feel sometimes that my life is like a [fashion paradox]; I feel misunderstood sometimes,” said @olivier_rousteing of the upcoming film about his life story. Due for early release in 2019, the documentary mixes Rousteing’s personal and professional lives, from his roots and growing up in Bordeaux, France, to his designer success story. Read more on WWD.com. #wwdfashion (📷: @zefashioninsider)
@jessicaalba’s The @honest Company just inked a deal for a $200 million investment from L Catteron. The minority investment will give the brand capital to accelerate its global growth plans, which includes expanding Honest Beauty to Europe for the first time. New products and packaging are also a part of the revamp. Read more on WWD.com. #wwdbeauty (📷: @derekwood)