“I’m not feeling that I need to fit into any bubble or need to be seen in any way. I just feel like I’m going to be exactly who I am and because of that, the experiences that I’m going to have are going to come my way because of that,” four-time-Tony nominee Condola Rashad tells WWD”s @leighen. Read more from Rashad’s interview on WWD.com. (📷: @vsteves) #wwdeye #condolarashad #tonyawards