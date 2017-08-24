The mustache is back and it was all over the runways for spring."We still see a lot of beards, but when someone decides to get rid of it for some reason, they want to leave the mustache and see how it looks,” said Martial Vivot, a men’s hairstylist who owns Martial Vivot Salon Pour Hommes in New York.Facial hair has become so prevalent amongst Vivot’s clients — his roster runs the gamut from c-suite executives to celebrities — that earlier this year he introduced a line of tools made specifically for it, with one brush dedicated to mustaches.Luckily, today’s mustache is a far cry from the overgrown styles of yesteryear. “It’s a cleaner line [now] — the difference is in the details,” Vivot said. “In the Seventies, the mustache was fuller and below the [lip line], almost falling on the lips.”Vivot says the trend knows no age limit — he’s seen everyone from twentysomething hipsters to “preppy gentlemen” ask for a mustache.“There’s something very masculine about facial hair — if you look back a century ago, a mustache was a way to elevate your [look] and assert yourself,” Vivot said. “It can reinforce a look you’re going after — we can fine-tune it to your lifestyle or who you’d like to be.”