A new Porsche Design concept store — the company's first in the U.S. — will open at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif., on Nov. 15. The unit replaces a store that first opened in the Southern California mall in 1988.The new store is nearly 1,600 square feet and located in the Carousel Court in the center of the plaza. It is a collaboration with Porsche Cars North America and will feature a rotating collection of Porsche cars that will serve as the centerpiece of the floor. There will also be a 16-x-9-foot video wall.In addition, the store will offer men’s apparel, timepieces, electronics, luggage, writing tools, fragrances, smoking accessories, leather goods, eyewear and home accessories.The only other store featuring this concept is in Milan and it opened in February.“F.A. Porsche founded Porsche Design in 1972, with the design of a racing-inspired chronograph made for Porsche race car drivers,” said Dr. Jan Becker, chief executive officer of The Porsche Design Group. “Now, nearly 30 years after opening the original store, shifting gears and taking our retail concept to the next level with Porsche cars is a logical progression for us.”