Bloomingdale's will be the exclusive retailer for the LVL XIII men's wear collection from recording artist Jason Derulo and designer Antonio Brown. The urban-skewed line will launch for fall with an in-store event at the 59th Street flagship that is being presented by GQ. Derulo and Brown will make an appearance at the event as well as future events at Bloomingdale's units in Century City, Calif., on Oct. 8, Lenox Mall in Atlanta on Oct. 12 and Aventura, Fla., on Oct. 18.Among the pieces that will be carried is the ombré clear-to-black raincoat, which retails starting at $400, that Derulo wore in the video for his song “Swalla.” Other items in the initial collection will include a chevron-striped baseball jacket ($295), a color-blocked slim jogger pant ($250) and a Neoprene sweatshirt ($275).“We are excited about our new partnership with Bloomingdale's and are ready for the world to see this unique collection in stores across the country. I look forward to seeing my fans and fashion lovers who are looking to express themselves beyond the typical,” said Derulo, who is also an investor in the collection.“Through everything that I’ve been doing, it’s about building Jason Derulo the brand,” he added. “It’s not like I’m not going to be a singer — that’s my passion. But this is just another one of my passions. I love creating this stuff.”Kevin Harter, vice president of fashion director of men's for Bloomingdale's, said, "The collection caters to Bloomingdale’s fashion-conscience guy looking to create a unique look and will add a modern edge to our men’s assortment.”Brown said he too believes the Bloomingdale's customer "is precisely the LVL XIII loyalist.”