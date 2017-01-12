FLORENCE, Italy — With Europe on high alert following a series of terror attacks, police evacuated a section of the Pitti Uomo men’s wear fair here on Thursday morning following a bomb scare.

A suitcase was left unattended at the Medici Pavilion ticket office at the show’s entrance, and a disposal unit was brought in to destroy the item, leaving the fashion crowd in a flutter.

“Moral of this bomb scare: never leave your manbag unattended at #pittiuomo because it will be blown up. Bravo to the brave officer who suited up and took the risk,” tweeted Vogue Runway’s Luke Leitch.

“We are very satisfied with the accurate and careful security control done by the police and all the law enforcement people to ensure the smooth running of Pitti Uomo,” said Raffaello Napoleone, chief executive officer of Pitti Immagine, the event’s organizer. “In these circumstances, in places with a huge concentration of people, even small distractions by a visitor can become the reason for the intensification of the security controls. What happened this morning is a clear example, but it was quickly dealt with.”

The bellwether men’s wear fair — which exhibits more than 1,200 collections and attracts 20,000-plus buyers from all over the world — wraps its four-day run on Friday.