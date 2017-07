With Brexit looming and the potential loss of commerce with other European nations, the U.K. fashion and textile industry is increasing its focus on the American market.

At the men’s trade shows in New York this week, nearly 50 designers and manufacturers of men’s wear brought their wares to the city. Among the brands showing at Project, MRket, Capsule, Liberty Fairs and Man under the tag line "Brits in New York" were Alan Paine, Austin Reed, Barbour, Edward Green, Ettinger, John Smedley, French Connection, Trickers, Derek Rose, Ted Baker London, Troubadour and Richard James.