Bruce Pask has gotten a bump up in duties.The men's director of Bergdorf Goodman has expanded his responsibilities to include oversight of the Neiman Marcus stores, as well. Effective immediately, his new title is men's fashion director, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.In this role, Pask will be responsible for setting the tone for the men's fashion area for both businesses. He will also serve as the stores' spokesperson on men’s fashion, style and trends.He will report to Kenneth Gaston, vice president and general merchandise manager for men’s at Bergdorf Goodman, and Russ Patrick, senior vice president and gmm of men's, for Neiman Marcus.The last person to oversee both store banners was Matthew Singer, who left the company in 2013. Since that time, Ken Downing, senior vice president and fashion director of Neiman Marcus will continue in that role.“Bruce is highly respected in the global fashion industry and it is our great pleasure to have him expand his men’s fashion oversight to both the Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus brands,” said Jim Gold, president and chief merchandising officer for Neiman Marcus Group.Pask started his career in editorial, working at GQ Magazine, Cargo Magazine and T Magazine, where he served as men's fashion director. He has also worked as a freelance stylist and fashion editor on campaigns for "The Sopranos" and American Express, as well as numerous covers and celebrity features in Vanity Fair magazine.He is also a costume designer and received an Emmy for work on the 2010 Kennedy Center Honors television broadcast as well as for his co-costume design with Julie Weiss for the 85th Annual Academy Awards and 86th Annual Academy Awards.He joined Bergdorf Goodman in March 2014.