Shopify’s flash sales app Frenzy continues its push to grow its business in the U.S., striking a partnership with Liberty Fairs and Capsule tied to New York Fashion Week: Men’s.

The app, which has made some inroads within streetwear as a tool to help brands and retailers with product drops, will help make certain pieces from designers available for sale through its app as part of special presentations happening at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in conjunction with the Capsule and Liberty Fairs trade shows.