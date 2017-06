Indochino will add to its retail presence this summer by opening four more “showrooms” in the U.S. over the next two months.

The Vancouver-based omnichannel men’s wear brand will open stores in New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and King of Prussia, Pa., between July 7 and Aug. 11. That will bring the number of stores overall to 17. Indochino refers to its storefronts as “showrooms” since unlike traditional retail, the locations carry no inventory. Instead, customers visit the store to be fitted and to personalize their suits and furnishings in a process similar to that employed by Bonobos and Knot Standard.