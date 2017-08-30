Texas is at the forefront of everyone's minds right now and that includes John Varvatos.The designer is still planning to open his 21st store in Dallas on Friday, but due to Hurricane Harvey, which has devastated Houston and other communities in the area, the new store as well as the Houston boutique will be donating 10 percent of their sales to the American Red Cross during the month of September.The Dallas store, at the NorthPark Center, will be Varvatos’ 28th unit globally. The 2,800-square-foot unit will carry the brand’s full assortment of John Varvatos Collection, Star U.S.A. and Converse x John Varvatos apparel and accessories.Not surprisingly, the store will have a rock ‘n' roll theme. The designer has teamed with Rock Paper Photo to showcase a selection of images of rock legends including Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan as well as Texas natives Willie Nelson and Stevie Ray Vaughan.The storefront features glazed brick and antique-finished zinc metal, the floors are rift and quartered wood and the walls are white brick and walnut. Displays include vintage tables, leather seats, custom benches and oversize mirrors as well as the brand’s signature “Edison Bulb” chandelier with more than 1,300 lights.Varvatos said, “The brand and I have always had a great connection with Dallas in terms of culture and music and this store will contain those elements.”Mark Brashear, president and chief executive officer of John Varvatos Enterprises, said Dallas “is a market where we have cultivated a good following for John Varvatos. Dallas NorthPark Center offers a key opportunity for John Varvatos to continue building our business through a thoughtful and customer-centric approach.”Brashear said the next store to open will be in Westfield Century City Center in Los Angeles in late October.