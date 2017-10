The coaches in the National Hockey League can thank Joseph Abboud for their wardrobe upgrade this season.Thanks to a new two-year agreement with the National Hockey League Coaches Association, the 20 head coaches will all be outfitted in Abboud custom suits for the 2017-18 season that kicks off today.As part of the deal, the coaches were measured at various Men's Wearhouse stores nationwide and were able to select from over 150 fabric swatches, various silhouettes and range of style options. Each coach will receive 10 Joseph Abboud custom suits and ties for the season.Ken Hitchcock, head coach for the Dallas Stars, said: "When you have 82 games a season, it's important to look professional and have confidence on the sidelines. We're honored to have this partnership with an American designer, with American-made product."In addition, the coaches will participate in the annual Men's Wearhouse National Suit Drive in July where the company partners with 170 non-profit organizations to donate gently used professional clothing for Americans transitioning back into the workforce. Each coach will donate a piece of professional clothing to a Men's Wearhouse store that month. "It's important to give back to the community and this is a great way to help Americans get back into the workforce so I'm happy to be a part of it," said Barry Trotz, head coach of the Washington Capitals.Joseph Abboud tailored clothing is manufactured at the company's factory in New Bedford, Mass., and is available at Men's Wearhouse stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse is the flagship division of Tailored Brands Inc.