Greg Selkoe, Karmaloop's founder, has a new e-commerce proposition.Selkoe has teamed with Wil Eddins, co-owner of Institution 18b in Las Vegas, and Matthew Growney, cofounder of Fabulous Brands who used to work for Karmaloop, to introduce Wanderset, a men's e-commerce site that's content heavy and features merchandising from cultural influencers.This isn't completely new territory for Selkoe. In 2016, he started Curateurs, a men's online retail concept highlighting cultural influencers who sold pieces from their closets. In order to better scale the business, Curateurs was folded into LookLive, a site that aggregates pictures of celebrities' outfits and allows readers to shop for the pieces or more affordable versions via affiliate links.Selkoe, who had to leave LookLive after being diagnosed with sarcoidosis, which kept him sick for close to a year, said Wanderset operates from a different model. As opposed to offering one-off items from celebrities' personal collections, Wanderset is a fully stocked e-commerce site that sells merchandise from brands including Android Homme, Carrots, Comme des Garçons, Dead Studios, Del Toro Shoes, En Noir, Gucci Ghost, Lacoste and Mr. Completely.On Wanderset influencers are called set members and have a set page that features merchandise from their own brands or select pieces from other brands that are sold on the site. The first set of members includes visual artist and Olympic snowboarder, Trevor Andrew aka Gucci Ghost, who is featuring his collaboration collection with Gucci; Cash Warren, entrepreneur and cofounder of The Honest Co. who will highlight his brand Pair of Thieves, and celebrity stylist, Andrew Weitz."It fills that void between streetwear and Mr Porter and Barneys," said Selkoe, who added that Wanderset is targeting men between 18 and 40 years old. "We are telling the brand story, implementing videos and making the retail experience a more in-depth, qualitative and contextual experience."