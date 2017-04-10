Mack Weldon is embarking on its first retail partnership.

The direct-to-consumer men’s basics brand is launching its AIRKNITx Series at The Shop at Equinox locations starting this month.

The active collection includes boxer briefs and brief underwear, a crewneck T-shirt and socks that are priced from $22 to $28. The underwear are made from a high-stretch, breathable microfiber blend with wicking and anti-bacterial technology. Underwear feature a flyless pouch for support. The assortment, which will also be available on Mack Weldon’s e-commerce site, comes in gray heather, blue heather and redwood heather for the boxer briefs.

“Guys are active all day, every day, so we created a product that is as suited for the boardroom as it is the locker room,” said Matthew Congdon, vice president of design at Mack Weldon. “Our customers want a hybrid product that complements their active lifestyle.”

Mack Weldon has continued to grow since Brian Berger and Michael Isaacman cofounded it in 2012. They started in socks and underwear but have since introduced apparel and sportswear.

In 2015, they also brought on Howard Socol as a strategic adviser, and Congdon, who was previously the vice president of men’s design at Calvin Klein Underwear, joined the team last year. This Equinox partnership marks a move into wholesale distribution.

“The Equinox brand is synonymous with a high-performance lifestyle,” said Berger, founder and chief executive officer of Mack Weldon. “As members ourselves, we knew that AIRKNITx and the Mack Weldon brand would align perfectly with the Equinox value proposition. Additionally, we obsessively focus on making things simple for our customers, and one of the primary reasons guys visit the Equinox shop is because they’ve forgotten their underwear or socks. We want to be there to help those guys.”