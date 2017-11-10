In honor of Veterans Day, Men’s Wearhouse is doing its part to shine a light on U.S. servicemen.

The specialty retailer has created a video for its web site and social media channels featuring a former Navy SEAL, as well as U.S. Army and Marine Corps veterans, fitted them in Aware-Tech suits from Kenneth Cole and asked them to work out while wearing the suits. As part of Operation Tailored Heroes initiative, the company made a donation to the charity of their choice.Aware-Tech uses 37.5 Technology, a patented process that removes moisture in the vapor stage before liquid sweat can form, and is made from elastic fabrics that help the suit move.The company brought the veterans to a CrossFit box and filmed them running on a treadmill, doing squats, dead lifts, ropes climbs and other exercises.Kenneth Cole is also featured in the video detailing how a percentage of all sales from the Aware-Tech line is donated to various veterans organizations including Hire Heroes USA, an organization that helps U.S. military members, veterans and their spouses succeed in the civilian workforce. Cole said that since the line launched, nearly $2 million has been donated to the cause.The line is available exclusively at Men’s Wearhouse stores.