By  on June 14, 2017

Men's wear brand Mizzen + Main is opening a pop-up store on Thursday in SoHo.

The store, at 452 West Broadway, will be open for six months. While the pop-up is open, the company will offer customers a “trade program” where they can bring in a cotton dress shirt that they no longer want in exchange for $50 off a Mizzen + Main shirt.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus