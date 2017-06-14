Mizzen + Main to Open Six-Month Pop-up in SoHo
The pop-up is at the intersection of West Broadway and Prince Street.
Men's wear brand Mizzen + Main is opening a pop-up store on Thursday in SoHo.
The store, at 452 West Broadway, will be open for six months. While the pop-up is open, the company will offer customers a “trade program” where they can bring in a cotton dress shirt that they no longer want in exchange for $50 off a Mizzen + Main shirt.
