Noah has landed in Tokyo.The streetwear brand, which was relaunched in 2015 by Brendon Babenzien, the former creative director of streetwear brand Supreme, has set up shop in Harajuku with the Noah Clubhouse, a 2,500-square-foot boutique that's designed to mimic a home rather than a store. Babenzien's wife, Estelle Bailey-Babenzien, designed the space."The goal is for it to be a place where people feel like they can do more than just shop," said Babenzien. "In New York, the store is really like a home away from home for us. We have friends visit us there. I take meetings there, etc. It's really not just a place to buy things."The two-story Clubhouse features a gallery, library, study area, an open-plan living area and kitchen, a men's salon, a dressing room and an outdoor balcony. It's decorated with wooden fixtures and artwork from Oliver Jeffers, Curtis Kulig, Henry Leutwyler and more. The artwork in the gallery will change every six months.According to Babenzien, Noah has never wholesaled in Japan, so this will be the first time customers can purchase something from a store as opposed to Noah's e-commerce site. The shop will also be stocked with Tracksmith running apparel, Aprix footwear, Taschen books, Folie a Plusieurs fragrances, The Duct Tape Years, Etnia Barcelona and Vuarnet sunglasses.Over the last few years, Babenzien has built a following for his well-made clothes, which have also been boosted by his transparency about his manufacturing. He also operates a store in New York City."It's always felt like the people in Japan have a great understanding of our approach to things," said Babenzien. "The store is very important because it gives us the opportunity to show more people who we are. We don't put a lot of emphasis on growth, so it's more about spreading ideas and culture."