PARIS — If the Paris men’s wear shows proved anything, it’s that the sportswear trend is set to run and run — pardon the pun. Tracksuits, sneakers, hoodies, graphic T-shirts, anoraks, zip-up jackets and even surf gear were among the key trends that energized buyers at the spring collections.

“The well-tailored formal attire has been retired to the back of the closet, only to be replaced by a plethora of athletic apparel,” said Tom Kalenderian, executive vice president, general merchandise manager of men’s and Chelsea Passage at Barneys New York. “Call it what you will: ‘street’ or ‘active’ — regardless, it is becoming standard issue for every man's wardrobe.”