Perry Ellis is tapping into the voice activation market.The men's wear brand has teamed with Amazon to create an "Ask Perry Ellis" skill, or a set of built-in capabilities, that works with the voice-activated Amazon Alexa device to offer styling suggestions for various occasions."Over the years, we've seen men's dressing habits evolve from wearing clothes for one specific occasion to the need to wear clothes for many different occasions," said Melissa Worth, Perry Ellis' president, before presenting the new technology on Thursday morning at The Standard Hotel in New York's East Village. "At Perry Ellis, we are committed to providing solutions that are going to help him feel comfortable, look stylish and be appropriately dressed for any occasion on his calendar."According to Worth, after surveying a group of men, the team at Perry Ellis found that 81 percent of them had challenges getting dressed and 45 percent said the biggest struggle was getting dressed for a specific event and making sure they were appropriately dressed.Perry Ellis is hoping to remedy this with "Ask Perry Ellis," which allows men to ask Alexa what to wear for a particular event — the skill is programmed to respond to 150 different occasions ranging from a Skype interview to a beach wedding. Alexa will respond by asking more questions for context and then provide a recommended Perry Ellis outfit. This outfit can then be e-mailed to the customer, who sees the look and can purchase it on Perry Ellis' e-commerce site. Perry Ellis does sell on Amazon, but Worth said it was important for the transaction to take place on the company's own site.As of now, the shopping experience isn't integrated into any Amazon Prime perks such as speedy delivery, but Worth said they are always working on improving delivery times."We are confident that our Ask Perry Ellis Skill is going to appeal to our tech savvy consumer," Worth said. "We know that he uses technology to help him get dressed for ease of lifestyle and we've also enabled a seamless shopping experience."