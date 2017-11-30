Russell Simmons is removing himself from his companies.

The mogul, who cofounded Def Jam and went on to start Def Comedy Jams, Phat Farm, Argyle Culture, Tantris Global Grind and more, released a statement Thursday stating that he would be leaving these businesses.

This follows a guest column by writer Jenny Lumet in the Hollywood Reporter accusing Simmons of making her have sex with him in 1991. Simmons has a different view, but said “feelings of fear and intimidation are real.”

According to Simmons, his companies will now be led by a group of executives, but he didn’t detail who or which companies they would be leading.

“The companies will now be run by a new and diverse generation of extraordinary executives who are moving the culture and consciousness forward,” said Simmons. “As for me, I will step aside and commit myself to continuing my personal growth, spiritual learning, and, above all, to listening.”

Simmons’ new HBO stand-up series, “All Def Comedy,” was set to debut this Friday at 10 p.m.