Saks Fifth Avenue has a new chief men’s merchant and it’s a familiar face.Louis DiGiacomo, a 22-year veteran who most recently served as divisional merchandise manager of footwear, accessories and men’s private brands, has been promoted to general merchandise manager of men’s wear for the upscale retailer.He succeeds Tom Ott, who last month was named chief merchant of Saks Off 5th and Gilt, which, along with Saks Fifth Avenue, are divisions of Hudson’s Bay Co.At Saks, DiGiacomo will report to Tracy Margolies, the retailer’s chief merchant.In his more than two-decade career at the store, DiGiacomo has held a variety of positions. He began his career as an executive trainee in 1995 and has since served in positions including assistant buyer for home and gifts; assistant buyer, men’s designer sportswear; planner and buyer in men’s sportswear; and dmm of men’s, home and gifts.Saks’ men’s division has been in a state of flux this summer with Ott moving over to Off 5th and Gilt and men’s fashion director Eric Jennings being let go. Shawn Howell, who had overseen luxury collections for Saks, also went over to Off 5th and Gilt as dmm of contemporary collections in June.Margolies said, “Throughout Louis’ career, he’s proven himself to be an invaluable asset in leading Saks’ men’s wear merchandise strategy. His leadership, passion and experience will be essential to driving the men’s business while continuing to cultivate our talented team.”She added, “We’re always excited to elevate existing talent within the organization, and while we sought candidates through several different channels, Louis was a top contender from the beginning.”With all the recent changes and departures within the men’s merchandising area, Margolies said the company is “confident in the talent on our men’s team, and we are actively working to fill open positions, including two senior roles.”She said men’s wear sales continue to be strong for Saks. “The men’s category continues its moment in the spotlight, and Saks has seen major growth over the last year or so. So much so that we opened a dedicated men’s store — Saks Downtown Men’s — in New York City earlier this year with 100-plus brands and a dominant assortment of designer footwear, and we were excited to champion the business-casual trend with our ‘The New Office Casual’ guide. We’re energized by all of the possibilities this resurgence in the category offers for Saks to innovate and be leaders in men’s fashion.”