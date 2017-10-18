Almost a year ago, Global Brands acquired a majority stake in Sean John, the brand started by Sean “Diddy” Combs that will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. The main premise of the deal was to expand the line’s global presence, which Jeff Tweedy, Sean John’s president, said will begin in 2018. As the Sean John team prepares to grow the company internationally, they are focusing on broadening the assortment and fine tuning its marketing.Tweedy has tapped two Atlanta musicians to lead its holiday and spring marketing campaigns entitled "Dream Big." They are Jacquees, the singer behind “B.E.D.,” whose real name is Rodriquez Broadnax, and YFN Lucci, the rapper behind “Everyday We Lit,” whose real name is Rashawn Bennett.“We wanted to talk about fashion again. So this new campaign is fashiontainment,” Tweedy said. “We follow these guys on Instagram and their platforms are less about music and more about fashion. They have these amazing careers and we just feel like this young customer is paying attention to what they wear.”The firm is also broadening its collection and they’ve hired Scott Langton, who was the original designer of the brand, as vice president of design. Langton, who worked for Sean John from the spring of 1998 to the summer of 2004, was most recently the creative director of vice president of design for Punk Royal. He’s also held design jobs at Phat Farm and Ecko Unltd.“I truly started my professional life at Sean John, and it is a true pleasure to be back at the brand during this exciting time. I hope that my time away from Sean John allowed me to flex my creative muscles, which along with both Jeff’s and Diddy’s direction, I plan to bring to bear at Sean John as we move into the 20th anniversary of the collection,” Langton said.For its assortment, Sean John is targeting the performance category. The brand has released a new athletic jean, which features Lycra and has a slimmer fit. The collection retails from $79 to $89. Tweedy said the company is also focusing on the luxe ath-leisure space — a signature for Sean John, which is known for its velour sweatsuits. Tweedy said Sean John is making the sweatsuit more aspirational and producing it in various fabrications including tricot with nylon, velour and cashmere.Sean John, which still has an exclusive distribution deal with Macy’s, has yet to collaborate with a buzzy brand on archival pieces, but Tweedy said a capsule collection is in the works.