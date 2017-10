According to Scott Bailey, there are 50 million people in the U.S. who run — and the market is still underserved.“I hated the running apparel that was out there,” said Bailey. “I believe if you focus on one thing and do it well, there’s a consumer that’s going to buy it.”Bailey is very comfortable with building brands. He cofounded One Distribution, which owned Supra, the sneaker brand, and KR3W, a skate apparel brand. K-Swiss bought the company in 2015.Since then, Bailey’s been assessing the retail landscape, which he describes as the Wild West, and serving as a member on Zumiez’s board of directors. He’s used his learnings to start Path Projects, a direct-to-consumer running brand that targets men ages 20 to 60.“The customer today doesn’t want to wear a big logo,” said Bailey. “They care about good product, traveling and getting the most bang for their buck.”The Path Projects assortment takes all of these things into consideration. It includes subtly branded running shorts and baselines, or liners, which come in three different lengths, running shirts and hats with SPF protection. The shorts are made from a Toray flex fabric, liners are constructed with an antimicrobial, quick-drying performance mesh, and running shirts are made from Tencelite. All of the pockets feature zippers. The line retails from $22 to $49.Bailey said his markup can’t accommodate wholesale partnerships, but he plans on introducing pop-up stores and holding events for like-minded runners.