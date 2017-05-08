Supreme is said to be opening its second New York location in Brooklyn.

According to the @supreme__hustle Instagram account, which is dedicated to all things Supreme, the streetwear brand will open a store in Williamsburg and a real estate source said Supreme had been eyeing a 3,000-square-foot space on Grand Street.

Resellers say rumors of a Brooklyn store have been percolating for a couple years because of the crowds Supreme draws at its SoHo store on Thursdays when new product drops. In 2014 the New York Police Department temporarily shut down the location due to safety concerns surrounding the release of the Supreme Nike Air Foamposite sneakers. The NYPD recently closed Palace, a streetwear brand based in London, due to unruly customers during its store opening.

Andre Arias, who resells Supreme, said talks of a Brooklyn store started to dissipate once the company created a new drop system that alleviated crowds on Lafayette Street. Arias said customers now meet in a park the Monday before Thursday drops and put their names on a list. They then receive a number that dictates when they can enter the flagship, thus eliminating the need for a line.

Despite its overzealous fans, Supreme has maintained a relatively small retail footprint. It has a store in Los Angeles, shops in Paris and London, and six stores in Japan. Supreme product is also sold at select Dover Street Market locations. It’s being reported that Jefferson Pang, who recently left a 10-year stint at DC Shoes, will manage the new location. He most recently served as director of DC specialty sales.

Over the years Williamsburg has transitioned from a neighborhood for artists to a tourist destination and prime location for retailers including Whole Foods, J. Crew, Urban Outfitters and Apple. There’s no word on when the Supreme store will open or its exact address. Supreme declined to comment.

