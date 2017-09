In a move intended to enhance its marketing and omnichannel initiatives, Tailored Brands Inc. has named Frank Hamlin executive vice president and chief marketing officer and Boris Sherman executive vice president and chief technology officer.

Doug Ewert, chief executive officer of the men's wear retailer, cited Hamlin's "deep digital marketing expertise with proven ability to drive traffic, increase brand engagement and enhance customer loyalty programs." And he also said Sherman is "a strategic leader with more than 20 years of experience driving customer-facing technologies that deliver business value. These executives have the leadership and technical expertise to help us achieve our vision of delivering the best omnichannel experience for men who want to look and feel their best."

Hamlin most recently served as chief marketing officer for GameStop Corp. where he oversaw the brand portfolio, loyalty, CRM and global omnichannel marketing strategy for the company's 7,400-plus stores and 40 million loyalty program members. Before that, he was executive vice president and general manager of marketing and e-commerce for Guitar Center Inc. He has a bachelor's in music from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Harvard Business School and is also a member of the board of directors of Tuesday Morning, serving on the audit and compensation committees.Sherman was senior vice president of omnichannel technology for L Brands, and oversaw all customer-facing digital, store, credit and call center technologies for the company's retail portfolio. Prior to that, he was vice president, information technology for OfficeMax and managing director and chief architect at United Airlines. Sherman earned a bachelor's in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.Hamlin will report to Ewert and Sherman to Tailored Brands' president and chief operating officer Bruce Thorn. Both will also serve on the company's executive management committee.Tailored Brands operates more than 1,600 stores in the U.S. and Canada under the Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G nameplates.