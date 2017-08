Andrew Iwaskow has joined Tailored Brands Inc. as executive vice president of human resources. He will report to Bruce Thorn, president and chief operating officer, and will serve on the company's executive management committee.

Iwaskow will oversee all aspects of human resources for the retailer and work to strengthen the company's ability to attract, develop and retain talent."We are pleased to bring Andrew on board to oversee talent acquisition, engagement and development across our organization," said Thorn. "Andrew is a strategic leader who has a proven track record of developing human resources strategies that enable companies to achieve and exceed their business goals, while developing a great working environment for employees."Iwaskow was most recently with Toys 'R Us as vice president, marketplace human resources. He has more than 25 years of experience in the field including stints at Staples and Party City."I am excited to join a leading omnichannel retailer that understands how important engaged employees are to delivering an outstanding customer experience and achieving long-term success," said Iwaskow. "I look forward to ensuring that we attract, develop and retain top talent to help us execute our strategy to innovate the best men's specialty store of the future."Tailored Brands Inc. operates over 1,600 stores in the U.S. and Canada under the Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G nameplates.