Tommy John is introducing its fifth underwear line.The men's innerwear brand, which was founded by Tom Patterson, is releasing its Go Anywhere collection, which is made from moisture-wicking, anti-microbial fabrics with four-way stretch. The underwear includes Tommy John's signature features including the Quick Draw Horizontal Fly, the Stay-Put Waist Band and the No-Wedgie Guarantee."Guys are more active than they've ever been before, and the Go Anywhere collection is made from a fabric that can take them through the day," Patterson said. "We've always focused on comfort first, soft fabrics that are smart and give a guy everyday performance."The line includes a jogger, a dress pant and a Henley along with a trunk and boxer brief. Tommy John first dabbled in apparel in 2015 with its ath-leisure collection. It also introduced Tommy John Labs, a platform the brand used to explore categories beyond underwear.Tommy John is set to open its first store this October at the King of Prussia mall in Philadelphia, which Patterson said will provide its customer with a comfortable shopping experience they might not be accustomed to."Our take is the men's underwear shopping experience at retail hasn't changed in 30-plus years and guys have considered underwear as a commodity or an afterthought versus a considered purchase," Patterson said. "We launched into wholesale and we think it's an opportunity to give them a different experience in a more relatable way."According to Patterson, Philadelphia is a top-10 market for the brand and he believes the store's proximity to Nordstrom, which carries Tommy John, will help lift business.Kevin Hart invested in Tommy John in 2016 and will release a collaboration with the brand later this year.