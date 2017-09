Visvim has landed in TriBeCa.The Japanese brand, which was founded by Hiroki Nakamura in 2001, has set up a temporary shop in TriBeCa at 180 Duane Street, which is home to the Williamson retail space that opened earlier this year.The store mimics the brand’s early flagships that were titled F.I.L., which stands for Free International Laboratory. The space features white pedestals to display the luxury brand’s popular footwear, Jibari-Shiki lanterns from Kyoto and a fabric divider that hangs over the main entrance that’s covered in an American flag. The store also includes a lounge area where shoppers can try out footwear.The outpost will carry the men’s and women’s collection and exclusive items from the F.I.L. Indigo Camping trailer.Visvim has seven locations throughout Japan. Earlier this year Nakamura and his wife, Kelsi, opened a store in Santa Fe, N.M., dedicated to their women's line.More from WWD:Visvim Opens Tokyo FlagshipVisvim to Stage First Runway Show at Pitti UomoDenise Williamson and Debi Greenberg of Louis Boston Open TriBeCa Store