Since its founding in 1993 by entrepreneur Marc Ecko, the Ecko Unltd. brand — and its rhinoceros logo — has been a staple within the young men’s market. Originally associated with hip-hop and skate culture, the label has transitioned into more mainstream channels and today is carried at moderate department stores such as J.C. Penney as well as in the off-price channel.

The majority stake in the brand, which at one time had sales of over $1 billion globally, was sold to Iconix Brand Group in 2009. Iconix acquired complete ownership in 2013.