Flag & Anthem, a men's casualwear start-up brand, has collaborated with Ford Motor Co. on a special capsule collection for fall that celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Ford truck.

The line includes four distressed trucker hats with custom Ford patches, seven graphic short-sleeve T-shirts with original hand-painted artwork, four heritage raglan long-sleeve Ts, and three workwear-inspired patchwork jackets and button-down shirts. Prices range from $24.50 to $119.50.