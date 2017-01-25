Lacoste has unveiled the sketches for the Presidents Cup uniforms that players from both the U.S. and International teams will wear for the September tournament.

As reported, the French brand famous for its crocodile logo has signed on to be the official apparel provider of the PGA Presidents Cup tournament, starting with the 2017 event at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. Lacoste will sponsor the biannual tournament through 2025.

This also marks the first time in Presidents Cup history that an apparel brand will dress both teams.

For the uniforms, Lacoste worked closely with U.S. captain Steve Stricker and International captain Nick Price on the colors and silhouettes. The American team’s collection draws its inspiration from the U.S. flag and features a red, white and blue color palette. Blue and gold are the primary colors for the International team.

Lacoste created uniforms for all seven days of the competition as well as separate outfits for the opening and closing ceremonies. Each team will be provided with polo shirts, golf sweaters, outerwear, golf pants and blazers. All of the pieces will be embroidered with the Presidents Cup trophy and corresponding team flag.

As part of the package, the company will provide each team with seven distinct polos — one for each day — that feature stretch and wicking properties.

Pieces from the collections are also being offered to the public and they will be sold onsite in a 20,000-square-foot retail space as well as at the Lacoste boutiques in the U.S. and online beginning in late August.

While the brand may be better known for its tennis roots, Lacoste also has a rich history in golf. The wife of founder Rene Lacoste, Thion de la Chaume was an avid golfer and their daughter, Catherine Lacoste, won the U.S. Open tournament in 1967 as an amateur and was nicknamed Kid Crocodile.