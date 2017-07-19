Los Angeles-based denim and sportswear resource Liverpool Jeans Company, one of the fastest-growing under-$100 jeans brands offering premium styling, is expanding into men’s. The company, which was founded in 2012, currently sells in Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Von Maur and Dillard’s as well as online at Amazon, Zappos, Stitch Fix and LiverpoolJeans.com.

Available in slim straight, relaxed straight and skinny styles, and three inseam lengths (30-, 32- and 34-inch) for waist sizes 29 to 42, the jeans utilize Liverpool’s Advance Comfort Stretch denim with Coolmax technology, offering fits for a range of body types. The collection retails for $89 and will be shown at the upcoming Stitch Las Vegas, L.A. Men’s Market and by appointment at its New York showroom located at 530 Seventh Avenue.