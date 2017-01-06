Nautica and Lil Yachty are deepening their relationship.

The heritage brand has brought the rapper on as a creative designer for 2017. This comes after Lil Yachty served as the face of a Nautica capsule collection for Urban Outfitters that was released last year.

In the role, the artist will design capsule collections and appear in digital and social media advertising campaigns.

Long before partnering with Nautica officially, the 19-year-old was an enthusiast who regularly wore vintage styles from the brand, which connected with his affinity for all things nautical. He’s a part of a collective of artists who call themselves “The Sailing Team” and his stage name comes from “The Yacht Club,” a name he and his group of friends created in high school.

“Nautica is like a part of me,” said Lil Yachty, who’s known for his signature red, beaded braids. “It’s for kids, sailors, grown men and cool people. The designs — the old designs, the new designs, I think it’s dope. There’s not really much out there like Nautica.”

Nautica on Friday released a limited-edition collection of pieces curated by Lil Yachty that included rereleases of vintage logo T-shirts and the brand’s popular pullover fleeces in addition to basics such as striped T-shirts and cashmere crew sweaters. This collaboration follows the Nineties streetwear trend that’s becoming pervasive at retail.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Lil Yachty this year,” said Karen Murray, president of Nautica. “He is much more than just a music artist. He is a creative soul. His innate passion and affinity for the brand, fabulous taste level and the way he looks in our clothes, make him the perfect partner for the Nautica brand.”

While rap purists continue to take umbrage with Lil Yachty for his lack of reverence to legendary rappers, brands have latched on to the smiley rapper. Last year, he appeared in a Sprite commercial alongside NBA player LeBron James.