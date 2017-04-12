Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby can boast that he had the top-selling jersey for the 2016-17 regular season on shop.nhl.com, the online store of the National Hockey League.

Overall, sales of official NHL merchandise were up 14 percent over last season with jersey sales rising 11 percent.

Other notables on this year’s list include Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews who ranked fourth, while Chicago Blackhawks forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews were second and third. New York Rangers goalie and perennial favorite Henrik Lundqvist came in fifth.

Here’s the complete top-20 list:

1. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

3. Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

4. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

5. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

6. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

7. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

8. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues

9. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

10. Ryan McDonagh, New York Rangers

11. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

12. Shayne Gostisbehere, Philadelphia Flyers

13. Zach Parise, Minnesota Wild

14. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

15. Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

16. John Tavares, New York Islanders

17. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

18. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

19. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

20. Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings