Polo shirts are a dime a dozen in the men’s industry, but one brand has built a solid business with a tortoiselike approach to the race — and thanks to its slightly maniacal rabbit logo.

Since its founding in 2005, Psycho Bunny has built a $20 million business with its high-quality polos that sport an embroidered logo of a bunny with pink ears and its teeth hanging over a skull and crossbones.