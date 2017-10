Rhone is taking its show on the road.The men's activewear brand, which received an investment from L Catterton earlier this year, has created Walden House, a mobile house that will embark on a multicity tour later this month where it will unveil product launches and partnerships.“As we further explore our direct-to-consumer retail efforts, pop-up executions allow Rhone to gain deeper insight by immersing the brand in our key markets,” said Nate Checketts, Rhone cofounder and chief executive officer.Walden House was created in partnership with New Frontier, a design firm that is a leader in the tiny house field. The 192-square-foot space features “garage doors” made of glass, organic shiplap walls, barn wood, walnut custom boxes and black plumbing pipe.Walden House will make its debut at Domain in Austin, Tex., on Oct. 15 and will remain there through Jan. 15 before traveling to Las Vegas for the Project show Feb. 12-14. It will then move on to the Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Ill., from March 1-May 31. The Walden House will also travel throughout the summer in locations still to be determined.The Connecticut-based Rhone said Walden House was inspired by Henry David Thoreau’s novel “Walden” and “created as a reminder that fitness is a life force, that nature is noble and together we are a tonic for our time.”Checketts said, "We knew retail was a big opportunity for us but we didn't know where the best locations would be. We wanted to test but we wanted to do it in a way that was authentic to Rhone — our style and culture. Part of Rhone’s ethos is taking a heritage approach towards crafting clothing and marrying that with a modern aesthetic and tech. That’s exactly what Walden House could be for us — what appears like a log cabin and the simplest form of living inspired by Thoreau married with an all-new concept for retail."'Even so, the brand is not abandoning the traditional pop-up format and has opened a 247-square-foot shop at Brookfield Place that will remain open through the spring. The shop is located on the first floor of the shops at 230 Vesey Street and features an industrial, rugged design with repurposed wood, custom blackened steel and metal mesh fixtures.For the holiday season, it will also open a pop-up in Roosevelt Field in Garden City, N.Y., that will debut on Nov. 9 and remain through Feb. 28.The pop-ups will serve to introduce variations of the brand’s best-selling styles such as its Commuter Pant, in addition to new product launches and a more complete line of accessories including water bottles, backpacks, duffel bags, gym towels and laundry bags, the company said.Rhone was founded in 2014 and is currently sold at all Equinox locations, select REI and Bloomingdale’s stores, Peloton Studios and some 150 specialty stores and gyms.In March, L Catterton, a partnership between Catterton, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Groupe Arnault, invested $16.2 million into the brand.