Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2018

Sarah Burton played with contrasts for pre-fall, creating fragile, romantic looks and ones with a more tailored, urban edge. She juxtaposed androgynous tailoring with more decadent lace, knit and embroidered pieces, in a bid to create a “darkly romantic” mood. Long lace tiered tops were layered over tailored pants, while romantic printed dresses were paired with edgier leather harnesses. Blazers featured cutouts and lace appliqués. The collection also had touches of British art nouveau and with the patterns on a pleated silk dress recalling the inky lines of Aubrey Beardsley. The collection was filled with gossamer knit skirts and dresses, some with ruffles, and others with transparent panels that gave the garments a otherworldly look. The collection’s evening offer featured a series of high-shine sequined looks, including a floor-length chiffon gown delicately embroidered to create floral patterns.