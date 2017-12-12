Amanda Wakeley Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Amanda Wakeley had an urbanite in mind, but one who’s not too fussy and who likes a fluid shape and a punchy bright here and there.

The designer described her woman’s taste as “gloriously eclectic,” and said her vision was to mix old and new, vintage and modern, masculine and feminine.

She paired an emerald oversize ribbed sweater with fluid dark green trousers, and slipped a herringbone boyfriend blazer with a laid-back feel over taupe tuxedo-style flares.

A long cashmere ribbed cardigan gave a dark green printed crepe de chine slip dress a blast of warmth while mannish tailored coats in tweed or plaid were paired with black cashmere track suit bottoms or wide-leg satin trousers.

Fur played its part, too, in the form of a leopard-printed coat and deep green fox scarf and a lineup of shearling gilets and jackets some of them layered over sexy, deep V-neck knits.