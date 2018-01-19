Christopher Kane Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

“It’s all the things I love – diamonds, neon, feathers. I OD’d on diamonds – but I couldn’t help it,” said Christopher Kane of his attention-grabbing collection, which also featured horror movie graphics and neon lace.

A ribbed cashmere sweater shimmered with crystal fringes, a leather dress was trimmed with ostrich feathers while tailored black jackets and curve-hugging sweater dresses alike flashed long diamante fringe. Kane even adorned his princess pumps with rhinestone frills.

All the pieces that didn’t sparkle or swish were neon bright, as in the big flowers on a long and sheer devoré jersey dress; the ribbed cashmere sweaters in shades like chartreuse, and the black dresses adorned with flashes of orange or yellow lace.

It’s hard to believe this flashy collection also took its inspiration from one of Kane’s favorite places in England, the Potteries Museum & Art Gallery in Stoke-on-Trent. A big Royal Doulton fan (see his spring/summer 2018 collection) Kane shot his pre-fall look book there and created a lineup of beautiful dresses and skirts, some in leather with raw, uneven edges that were meant to evoke broken plates and bits of china.