Delpozo Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Josep Font’s collection was a study in contrast, color and dramatic flourish in the form of fat bows on the shoulder or sleeve of a rounded coat, or a spray of embroidered flowers on a long, sheer tulle dress.

The color palette, a mix of aquamarine, mint, searing red, dark yellow and rose, was eye-grabbing and inspired by the painterly landscape photos of the Italian snapper Franco Fontana.

Font cut his colored fabrics into geometric shapes to form elegant, pleated wool crepe skirts or trousers, dresses with rounded necklines, and coats, cotton poplin tops and dresses with dramatic structured bows, ruffles or cape details.

There was a softer side to this handsome collection in the form of a dress done in soft puckered wool with a fat rosette at the waist, bird print silk trousers and tops, and a lineup of long, whisper-thin embroidered tulle dresses, including one that was the color of blue parrot feathers.