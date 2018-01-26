Dhela Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Daniella Helayel took a deep-sea dive with a collection full of prints inspired by bubbles and underwater creatures, and by the floral designs of Gustav Klimt. The designer called her pre-fall collection a “controlled explosion, a riot of color and print.”

She also stuck to her signature, floaty silhouettes, whipping up peignoirs, caftans and floor sweeping dresses that were done in a palette of bright sea blues, tropical greens and watermelon pink and silver. They hung loosely or were cinched with long, flowing belts.

Her strongest silhouettes included a long sheer chiffon dress with a high waist and a bubble print, and a navy midi dress with a circular ripple pattern done in white and blue. An ankle-grazing white dress with long and tiered cutout sleeves and tiny, multicolored embroidered stars was also a winner.

Helayel also put a renewed focus on knitwear, in the form of a rainbow striped midi dress with a high waist, and a similar skirt and twin-set combination.