Emilia Wickstead Pre-Fall 2018

Emilia Wickstead immersed herself into the world of Edith Bouvier Beale, known as Little Edie, producing a collection that was as elegant, vibrant and multifaceted as the American socialite and model herself.

Wickstead drew inspiration from every facet of Edie’s life, from the playful outfits of her aristocratic youth and the bright colors and patterns of her house to the more somber choices of her later years when she lost much of her wealth and was unsuccessful in her dream of becoming an actress.

There were bright floral minidresses and splashes of snake print reminiscent of the model’s high times, as well as more grown-up cotton shirts, check twinsets and embellished midi dresses as the designer aimed at bringing together “the old and the new, the decrepit and the fresh.”

Dresses continue to be the strongest components of Wickstead’s collection, and this season she updated her best-selling midi styles in bold reds or elegant jade greens inspired by imagery of Little Edie’s house.

As she establishes her signatures, Wickstead has also been looking to develop the line’s separates and to offer her customer a full wardrobe.

In line with the label’s romantic, feminine aesthetic, separates took the form of elegant printed blouses, midi skirts and wide-leg trousers.

Among the standouts was a delicate lace skirt and matching long-sleeve top, referencing Little Edie’s lace hosiery.