Erdem Pre-Fall 2018

Erdem Moralioglu fused his memories of Laura Ashley catalogues with the bright, cartoonish paintings and drawings by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai for this romantic collection that was filled with long, flowing dresses, patchwork and lots of print.

In the hands of another designer, all the ruffles, pussy bows, flowers and full sleeves that gathered at the wrists could have meandered into Little House on the Prairie territory, but Moralioglu worked — as always — with a careful hand, tying sober black ribbons around the waists of sheer, flower-embellished dresses and scattering a handful of blossoms across a long, demure high-waisted gown.

He balanced all of the retro romance with some strict tailoring, as in a coral belted skirt suit and a dark trouser suit, both of them adorned with flower patterns. Another skirt suit was made from structured denim and printed with Hokusai-inspired birds, trees and natural scenes.

While there was a big focus on daywear — Moralioglu said his clients are asking increasingly for looks that take them from morning to night — the designer worked in some evening looks, too, such as a dramatic fit-and-flare dress adorned with magnified flowers and a coppery, hand-embroidered cocktail dress with pink, blue and white rosettes cascading from the shoulder onto the chest.