Joseph Pre-Fall 2018

Joseph’s creative director Louise Trotter created a collection packed with all those luxe pieces for which the brand is known. There were military and sartorial touches, plays on proportion and lots of texture in the lineup.

“The collection is always an ongoing story for me,” said Trotter, adding that she looked to uniforms this season and wanted to focus, once again, on the blazer.

Among the highlights was a snappy olive trench done in bonded leather with military-style D-ring buckles, shirts with pointy collars fit for a five-star general, and pleated wool skirts like something Princess Elizabeth might have worn in the Forties.

The collection had a softer side, too, in the form of navy wool trousers with a red racing stripe down the side; a fun, deconstructed Fair Isle sweater and a clutch of fit-and-flare jumbo cords, which Trotter paired with whisper thin merino wool sweaters in sea foam or black.

Toppers were teddy bearish, and included a peacoat made from caramel Mongolian sheepskin, and a longer sheepskin number the color of fresh ricotta. There were enough blazers and jackets to suit an army of women. They came with covered buttons, patch pockets or contrasting military-style stitching.

Trotter’s standout suit was a blue plaid number made from Japanese wool with a sandpaper-like finish.