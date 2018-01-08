Markus Lupfer Pre-Fall 2018

Markus Lupfer wanted to create a positive place for his chic woman. “I like the idea for her to be sophisticated, but there is still a grunge element. She wants to dress up a little bit more, but in a young way, mixing unexpected color combinations.”

He developed a nature-inspired print comprised of bees, snails, squirrels and birds that were cast onto dresses and blouses in a palette of navy, yellow, blush, mustard, pink, red and black. One sheer and floaty long-sleeve printed dress had an asymmetric hem.

Lupfer gave knitwear a real push, too, with new textures, patterns and silhouettes. There were more cropped styles — which hit just below the waist — while some knits came with nubby textures or hand drawings.

For outerwear, standouts include a pared-back mac-inspired coat and a belted navy overcoat with faux-fur trim at the wrists. Elsewhere, separates including roomy trousers and printed skirts rounded out the collection.