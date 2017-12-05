Marques' Almeida Resort 2018

Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida channeled an edgy attitude for their quietly defiant Marques’ Almeida man and woman. Obsessed with workwear shapes, the duo explored utilitarian silhouettes and military references. They balanced the range with feminine accents such as ruffles, sequins and feathers.

The designers developed their own brocades with the Marques’ Alemeida logo as a print on a thigh-skimming short sleeve dress or a sleeveless top paired with black trousers. They introduced contrasting textures and fabrics alongside metal trim and details, as seen on a pair of cropped patchwork trousers paired with a black, asymmetric military top.