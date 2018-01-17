Osman Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Osman Yousefzada riffed on some of his bestsellers and added a few elegant plays on proportion and volume, too.

His culottes came in corduroy or dark indigo denim, some with frayed details and edges, while the tiered, high-waisted trousers that sold out last season took a glam turn in black velvet, rose gold or jazzy sequin stripes.

The designer continued to play with proportion, pairing soft, skinny jogging bottoms with a black jacket that had split sleeves meant to be tied or knotted. A padded, pink-and-white round-shouldered coat, meanwhile, came with or without a big, built-in scarf.

There was also a treasure chest of jewel tones in this collection, ranging from the enveloping faux fur in chartreuse to the bejeweled medallions on the black maharaja’s coat to the velvet jacket in a peacock feather teal.