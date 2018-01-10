Ports 1961 Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Natasa Cagalj worked up a collection packed with easy silhouettes meant to be transformed depending on the time of day or the wearer’s mood: A long black velvet dress morphed into glam eveningwear thanks to a little bejeweled harness, while coats in olive wool or baby camel transformed into sharply tailored pieces with the quick addition of a long, scarf-like lapel.

The designer also worked statement details into the simplest styles, giving them a glamorous edge: Fat round rings for the belt of a lightweight trench; slashes at the sides and elbows of a long wool dress; long, swooshing fringes on the bottom of a dark chenille velvet dress and white cotton poplin shirts with collars in the shape of lightning bolts.